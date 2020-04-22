Coleman Meredith Fielder
1941 - 2020
Coleman Fielder 78, of Winter Park, FL, passed away April 18th,2020 from a heart attack while jogging. He was born in Frankfort, Ky, on December 19, 1941. Coleman graduated from Stetson University with a Master's degree in Education. He was married to Kathryn Fielder on June 10, 1967. Coleman taught Education for Rollins College, Brookshire, Audubon & Baldwin Park Elementary Schools . He had passions for antiques, refinishing furniture, estate sales & his North GA, vacation home in the mountains & old Chevy cars & trucks. He is survived by his loving wife Kathryn Fielder. His children Jennifer Helton, Jason Fielder. Granddaughter Serena Helton. Siblings Molly Horton & Virginia Chamberlin. We are looking forward to seeing all his friends & family at a memorial service to celebrate his life to be announced at a later time.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020.
