|
|
aged 74, passed away at home in Jamaica, 31Dec2019. He was born 26 Jan 1945, in Elderslie St. Elizabeth, Jamaica to the late Witcliffe and Mulvina (Johnson) Wright. Collin was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sisters Thelma Robinson and Iris Archer. He is survived by his wife Adella Wright, his daugthers Christine Wright (Orlando, FL) and Colleen Mallett nee Wright, son-in-law Larry Mallett (Lexington, SC); his sisters Grazeline Ellis (Toronto, Canada), Valrie Wright (Orlando, FL), Yucca James (Houston, Texas); his brothers Trevor Johnson (Toronto, Canada), Millard Wright (Darliston, Jamaica), Lestroy Wright (Ft. Lauderdale, FL); grandsons Lawrence and Connor Mallett. Funeral service is at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Elderslie Baptist Church in Elderslie, St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica. Internment at Elderslie Baptist Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020