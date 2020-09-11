1/
Compton L. Mahurin
Compton L. Mahurin, age 92, of Orlando, Florida passed away August 13th, 2020. He was born in Onton, Kentucky. During his early life he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bismark, North Dakota, Hazard, Kentucky, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana. He was a retired Industrial Engineer after 35+ years with the United States Post Office, a farmer, a hunter, a champion marble shooter, basketball H.O.R.S.E. enthusiast, "pro" in bowling, cards and billiards, and joke teller extraordinaire! He was endearing to many resulting in many nicknames including: Matt (As in Matt Dillon), Fluge, CL, Bubba, UB1, Padre, Poopsy, Herkemer, Leroy, and Si! Si!, A private family Interment will be held in Onton, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Velma "Jean" Mahurin; his daughter Sharon Kay Mahurin, son Stephen Leslie Mahurin (Jan); his parents, Hubert Leslie and Mildred Luck Mahurin; and three sisters, Huberta Dent, Alice Elder, and Helen Cook. Compton is survived by his children, Daniel Mahurin (Fran), Rebecca Mahurin, and Angela Mahurin (Darien); and grandchildren, Chris Ayers (Monica), Jennifer Sweeney (Scott), Jonathan Fitzsimmons (Dani), Heather Lively (Jonathan), Robert Fitzsimmons (Ashley), Sara Parr (Matt) and Ashley Miller (Alex); and 16 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lots of cousins! And grandpup Lilly! In lieu of flowers please make memorials to First United Methodist Church of Onton, KY. 270-884-7143, 51 Wrightsburg Rd, Sebree, KY 42455.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
