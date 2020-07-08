Connie Jones

Connie (Crowe) Jones was born in Sikeston, MO on December 13, 1947 but grew up in Ocala, Florida. She was taken from us in a tragic bicycling accident in Wekiva on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Connie was an Art teacher for over 20 years between Bear Lake Elementary and Crystal Lake Elementary. Connie was always active and ran with a local running group - completing 7 full marathons and countless half marathons all after the age of 40. She was also on a rowing team called Cre8 Havoc as a captain, coxswain and rower. After retiring from teaching in 2013, she became an avid oil painter traveling the country and abroad taking painting classes with her good friend, Lyn. She was recently accepted as a member of Oil Painters of America (OPA). Connie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She lived in Seminole County for 47 years. Survivors include her husband, Jerry, their son Gerald (Holly) and grandson Stewart, their daughter MaryBeth (Brent) and granddaughter Zoe and beloved dog Roxie. Due to Covid19, no celebration of life is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Connie's name to her favorite animal rescue organization tearsofseminolecounty.org
