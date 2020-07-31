1/1
Connie Kakavecos Riggs
Connie Kakavecos Riggs, assistant to President Seymour at Rollins and Winter Park 'Thursday's Child' columnist, passed away July 8, in Lafayette, LA. aged 92. Her daughter Connie Reep and son Jeffrey Riggs were by her side. A son, Cary Riggs (Rollins '78), and a daugther, Yvonne Rench, had passed in the last year. She is also survived by sons, Roger, Don and Randy and daughter, Vicki. We miss her energy, positivity and care. An online memorial service is scheduled for August 8th at 9:45. The obituary pages for Delhomme Funeral Homes, Lafayette, LA. have further details.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
09:45 AM
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
