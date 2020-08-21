Connie W. Smith, 74, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on 8/12/2020, after a long battle with COPD. She was born 1/3/1946 to parents Cecil and Louise Wilson, in Lafayette, IN. Connie graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN, in 1964. She is survived by her mother Louise Wilson of Orlando, FL.and her sister Marsha Murdock of Orlando, FL; her kids Brenda Smith of Orlando, FL and Scott Smith of Palm Coast, FL; her five grandkids Trey of Deltona, FL, Whitney of Orlando, FL, Chaye of Houston, TX, Christian of Palm Coast, FL and Colin of Palm Coast, FL; her great grandson Sebastian of Deltona, FL; and three nieces and two nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her father Cecil R. Wilson, brother Donald D. Wilson, and niece Tamara King, all of Central FL. Connie worked at Northrop Grumman for many years until she retired. She loved to be outdoors, working in the yard, going to the beach, or just laying in the sun, until her health left her unable to do so. At this time there is no service planned, but there may be one in the future.



