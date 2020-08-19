1/
Constance "Connie" Gibson
Constance (Connie) C. Gibson, 79, passed away August 8, with her children by her side, after an unexpected illness. Connie was born in Deland, Florida, to parents Thomas H. and Winifred W. Crews, and grew up in Orange City, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce in 2005. They were high school sweethearts, met while attending Deland High School and were married for nearly 50 years before Bruce's death. They moved to Winter Park in 1970. Connie is survived by her three children Bruce, III (Al Haddad), Laurie Mazza, John "Tom" (Stacey). She is remembered as the loving and supportive heart of their childhood. She is also survived by five grandchildren she loved and adored Robert Mazza (Kristin), Beverly Street (Zachary), Kyle Hamilton (Rachel), Emily and Elizabeth Gibson. She had two great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews she loved. Charles Motley was a special friend with whom she traveled and had great fun over the last few years. Connie was a wife and mother first, but also worked outside the home, and especially proud of her years working at Rollins College before retiring in 2003. Both she and Bruce had many friends around Winter Park, Orlando, and beyond. She had just returned from two weeks at New Smyrna Beach, a decades long tradition, with Laurie, Beverly, family and friends, prior to her brief illness.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date; please visit www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
4076775091
