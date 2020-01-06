|
Constance Mary Anzola, born Jan 16, 1927. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1958. Married to Edgar King Ward, one son, Michael King Ward. 2nd Marriage, to Eliecer Anzola, 2 children, Tammy Muriel Shaw and Julian Timothy Anzola. Grandchildren: Michael Shaw II, Alexandria Shaw, Jordan, Jayde, Jewel and Jasmyn Anzola, Great grandson Leo David Basil Shaw. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph Hollis, Ronald, Catherine, Janice, Madelyn and Charles. Constance was a regular pioneer for 13 years, and served 7 years where the need was great in Medellin Colombia, where her zealous preaching bore her many spiritual children. Constance passed away Dec 30, 2019, and a Memorial Service took place Saturday Jan 4, 2020.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020