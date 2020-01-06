Home

Constance Mary Anzola

Constance Mary Anzola Notice
Constance Mary Anzola, born Jan 16, 1927. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1958. Married to Edgar King Ward, one son, Michael King Ward. 2nd Marriage, to Eliecer Anzola, 2 children, Tammy Muriel Shaw and Julian Timothy Anzola. Grandchildren: Michael Shaw II, Alexandria Shaw, Jordan, Jayde, Jewel and Jasmyn Anzola, Great grandson Leo David Basil Shaw. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph Hollis, Ronald, Catherine, Janice, Madelyn and Charles. Constance was a regular pioneer for 13 years, and served 7 years where the need was great in Medellin Colombia, where her zealous preaching bore her many spiritual children. Constance passed away Dec 30, 2019, and a Memorial Service took place Saturday Jan 4, 2020.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
