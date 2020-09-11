Connie Marie Ouellette, 77, of Orlando, Florida passed away on September 1, 2020. Connie was born on June 6th, 1943 in Lansing Michigan. She was quick to serve and was a proud veteran of the Women's Army Corp (WAC), serving honorably as a stenographer and court reporter. After leaving the Army to start a family, she supported her husband as a career soldier and family while moving too many times to count through the 1960's and 70's. Upon her husband's retirement, Connie finished raising her three sons in Newport, R.I. while also working with a dietician at the Navy Hospital, for which she was recognized for substantial contributions to meal planning. After many winters in R.I. Connie and Bernie found their forever home in Orlando, Florida. Connie earned a Paralegal Associate Degree at the age of 50, and worked in Child Support Enforcement for Orange County, Florida earning many professional recognitions. Her strong faith found her supporting and involved with many Catholic charities and organizations, including President for several years of the St. Joseph's Catholic Women's Guild. She was a Lay Eucharistic Minister for Forty years. Charities near to her heart included Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, Ironwood Pig Sanctuary, St. Jude's and Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Father Beiting Appalachian Mission Center. A lifelong dedicated volunteer everywhere she lived, Connie was twice 'Volunteer of the Year" with Life Care Center of Orlando of which she was especially proud. Her service extended to the Retirement Officers Wives Club, Azalea Park Moose Lodge, and as President of the Orange County Association for Home and Community, where she served for 12 years, among many other organizations. She was well known as Mrs. Santa Claus to many, always bringing cheer along with her trusty helper Elf, her loving husband Bernie. Mrs. Claus and the Elf entertained at Adult Day Care, Life Care, several nursing homes and Washington Square, a home for severely disabled. They were the center of festivities at the annual Christmas party for the Primrose Center in Orlando. Her love for clowns led her to Ringling Brothers Clown College, where she took the name Bunkey for clowning around time. She so loved her annual trip to New Orleans and the occasional Florida casino cruise. She loved people and animals and always lent a helping hand. While slipping a few dollars to a homeless person, if they had a dog they would get a few dollars more to buy dog food with. At her best Connie was a perfect example of kindness and seeing the good in everyone. She managed to do this while preserving a strong sense of right and wrong and standing for what she believed in. A strong woman who navigated the world with her best intentions was repaid with the countless friendships she put so much time into fostering. She is survived by Bernard, her husband of 58 years, three sons Bernard Jr, Gregory Scott, Anthony Joseph Apollo, her brother Daniel Smith and loving Grandson Cassady Orion, and her faithful dog Gemini. Life will never be the same without her. We love you Sweetie. A celebration of her wonderful life will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00am. Rest in Peace, Connie, the world was a better place with you in it.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store