Mrs. Corinne Marie "Kitty" Pasley, age 89, of Winter Park, FL., passed into Glory with her Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick and daughter, Cherie Lynne Slimp. Kitty was an accomplished pianist/organist who brought great blessing to numerous audiences/congregations as she traveled around the world with her Air Force husband. She also served Christian missions in places such as Japan, Pakistan and the Philippines. She spent time studying Japanese and Filipino languages to sharpen her abilities. She was a leader in a migrant feeding program in Pakistan. Worked with spiritual development of teenage girls in San Antonio, Texas. Served as president of AFSA Chapter 556 in Orlando. These achievements and many more reflect Kitty's loving spirit and readiness to serve, wherever and whenever needed. Perhaps an even larger achievement was filling the role of a loving sparkplug in a marriage that lasted a happy 62 years as well as always being a kind, loving mother. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11AM at Dover Shores Baptist Church, 551 Gaston Foster Road, Orlando, FL 32807. A visitation for friends will be held 1 hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 2300 Temple Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561. www.careyhand.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary