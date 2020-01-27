Orlando Sentinel Notices
Corrine Frances Miner

Corrine Frances Miner Notice
Corrine Frances Miner, age 75, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Thomas Miner, Sr., father, Charles James McMenamin, mother, Helen Mildred McMenamin, son, Roy T. Miner, Jr., and sisters, Peggy Cornelius and Emily Dixon. She is survived by daughters, Robyn (Brian) Bounds, Candy (Dave) Lewis, and Spring (Fred) Lesch, grandchildren, Ashley, Brooke and Miriah Bounds, Angelica Miner, Cheyenne Keller, Nathan and Taylor Lesch, and 12 Great Grandchildren. Visitation is Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm with funeral service starting at 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Orlando Chapel, 895 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Orlando, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
