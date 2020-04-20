Craig Allen Young passed on to a better place from his home in Orlando, Florida on March 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Craig was 68 years old. He is survived by his significant other Linda Robbins, his brother Lance Young of Jacksonville, Florida and his son Lucas Young of Groveland, Florida. Craig was preceded in death by his parents Elwood "Woody" Young, Cleo Young and sister Valerie "Bitty" Young of Paragould, Arkansas. Craig was born on January 30, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas but spent his early years growing up in Pine Bluff and Paragould, Arkansas. After moving to Orlando, Florida in 1986 Craig continued his entrepreneurial spirit by opening a BBQ restaurant, building cars from scratch, and ultimately renovating many stores for the 7-11 convenience store chain until retiring. Craig was also referred to as Woody and was a friend to everyone at first breath. He will be missed. Funeral services are being suspended until the current national health issues are resolved.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.