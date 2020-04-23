Cynthia was born August 27, 1940 in Kingston, Jamaica. She was married tp Silbert Lee for 35 years and had two children Vincent and Cynji. She lived in Altamonte Springs. Cynthia worked with the City of Orlando for over 20 years. Cynthia was active in her church and community. On April 12, 2020, Cynthia returned safely to the arms of God. She is reunited with her husband Silbert. We will miss her gentle spirit.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.