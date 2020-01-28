|
|
Cynthia (Hamparian) Barsamian, 91, formerly of Lexington & Chelmsford, Mass., and Orlando, Florida, departed this life peacefully on January 27, 2020, in the gentle hands of Cornerstone Hospice.
Cynthia was wife to the late Artie Barsamian for 55 years; she was the devoted mother to daughter Laura (husband Michael) and son Artie (wife Debra); grandmother to Michael (wife Ashley) and Anastasia, and great grandmother to Madison.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Regional Medical Center or Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs, Naples, Florida at www.goldenpaws .org. Contact information to Laura Barsamian in Naples, FL. [email protected]
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020