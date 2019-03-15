Dale Birkenmeyer, age 76, died on March 13th after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.Dale is survived by his life partner, Cindy Grubbs; his daughters, Michelle Birkenmeyer and Lisa Horn; his grandson, Tyler Horn; his brothers, Wayne Birkenmeyer and Alan Birkenmeyer.Dale was born on June 9th, 1942 in Herkimer, NY to James and Evelyn Birkenmeyer. He grew up in Casselberry and graduated from Lyman High School in 1960. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Florida with a BA in Entomology. Dale then worked for USDA in both Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) and Tanzania. In 1974, his career took him to Fargo, ND where he was instrumental in forming a union to protect the working conditions of government employees.In 1983, Dale moved to the Deland area and worked for Snap On Tools. His dream was to retire at 50 and live on his beloved sailboat, Chrysalis. Dale and Cindy spent the next ten years sailing the Caribbean. In 2003, he settled in Osteen, FL to be near his family. For those who would like to remember Dale, there will be a gathering to celebrate his life the end of April. Please message Michelle Birkenmeyer on Facebook or call Cindy Grubbs for details. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019