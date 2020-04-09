|
|
Dan Wesley Maffett, 90, of Orlando, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on April 7, 2020. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Scrapp and Era Maffett of Greenville SC., and two sisters, Lillian Humphries and Helen Gibbs.
Dan was born in Greenville in 1929. He graduated from Furman University in 1950. After his US Army service during the Korean War, Dan met and married his first wife, Harriett Hill, who died in 1980. Dan then married Dr. Lillian "Lin" Francey Poe in 1982. Dan had a successful career with Scotty's Home Builders' Supply, serving as Vice President/General Sales Manager.
Dan's Christian faith was evident throughout his life as he served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, and choir member. His last church home was First Baptist Church in Orlando. Philippians 1:6
Dan is survived by his loving family, wife Lin, son Wesley (Lia) Maffett, daughter Helen Maffett, four grandchildren, Juliann (Andrew) Edwards, Daniel Maffett, James Maffett and Adam Maffett, great granddaughter, Lily Edwards, and several nieces and nephews. Dan also leaves many dear friends at Westminster Towers, where he spent his final happy years.
Private interment will be at a later date at the First Orlando Memorial Prayer Gardens.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020