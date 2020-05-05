Daniel Anderson Moore
1957-2020

Daniel Anderson Moore of College Park (Danny, GranDan, Captain Dan, Uncle Dan, Dano) passed away on May 1, 2020.

Danny was born and raised in College Park, FL. He graduated from Edgewater High School and attended Florida State University. After returning to Orlando he worked for his family's business, Moore Industrial Tooling. His true passion was being on the water, whether fishing, diving, or boating. After receiving his Captain's license, he found his calling as Captain Dan for the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours and the Marine Discovery Center Tours in New Smyrna Beach. Danny will forever be remembered by his partner Susan Stoddard, her children Jennifer Hatchitt (Justin) and Matthew Stoddard (Sara Saljoughi), and grandchildren Avery, Scarlett, Marlon, and Stanley; his sister Beverly Moore (Richard Gibson), brother Jim Moore (Laura Sands), and sister in law Debbie Snipes; his nephew Michael Smith (Jessica) and their children Austin Sterna and Ian Sterna; nephew Jim Moore (Stephanie); nephew Adam Moore (Shauna) and their children Austin, Colton, and Leighton; nephew Christopher Moore (Chandra); his niece Abby Skinner (Kevin) and their children Emory and Ellee; and his many, many friends and extended family. Danny was predeceased by his brother Lee Moore. A celebration of life will be announced to pay tribute to the sweetest, kindest, and most generous man who lived and loved with a boundless sense of fun and adventure.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
