When Dan McKenzie left his sleepy town of Plaistow, New Hampshire in 1951 to join the US Air Force he embarked on a career that placed him at the forefront of history. Dan served in both Japan and Germany, supporting post WWII reconstruction efforts, including the retraining and reequipping of what would become two important allies. Later he was among the very first military advisory personnel in southeast Asia, this time supporting covert operations to train both the Thai and Lao Air Forces. During his second tour of duty in Germany in the 1960s, Dan met and married his wife Rita. Returning home to America he finished his Air Force career with assignments at Tufts University in Massachusetts and finally at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Retiring from the USAF in 1971, Dan and Rita relocated to central Florida to start a new life for their young family. Dan's service to his country may have ended, but his service to our community was just beginning. His varied roles included state agricultural inspector, Orange County parole officer, rehabilitation counselor, and many years of service to the Orange County School District. Through his humor and storytelling, Dan humanized these roles in ways that few people can. He empathized and connected with people, especially those who were struggling, never forgetting his own humble beginnings. In the end, we're remembered for how we impacted people, the spark we left with those we encountered. Dan brought color and flare to everyone he met. His friends were lifelong, a tribute to the fact that he was the man no one could forget. We won't forget him either. Dan McKenzie of Apopka, Florida, died Tuesday night, September 1, 2020. He was 88. His legacy is carried on by his wife, Rita; his sons, Frank (Gina) of Apopka, and John (Kyla) of Lynn Haven; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
