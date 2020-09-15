Daniel "Dan" Carlo Angelicola died peacefully in Orlando, Florida, on August 12, 2020. Dan was 88 years old, was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on February 29, 1932, and is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Marie. Their 68th wedding anniversary would have been October 4, 2020. He is also survived by daughters, Janet Jay Bryant, Alice Angelicola, and Lisa Cline (Joseph), son Robert Angelicola, his grandchildren, Michael Scheid, Justin Bryant, Daniel Olsen (Katlyn), Jessica Olsen (Amy), Corey Angelicola, Janet Halle and Steven Cline, his great-grandchildren, Donna Scheid, Aden Scheid, Lani Scheid, Gigi Bryant, Justin Bryant Jr., Henry Olsen, Jack Olsen, and Cora Marie Antic. Dan is also survived by his brother, Anthony Angelicola and sister, Gloria Varcadipane, along with many friends and loved ones, and was predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Maria Angelicola, daughter Donna Tonnemacher (John) and grandson, Matthew Tonnemacher. Throughout his life, Dan loved to hunt and fish and always had either a boat or a camper. He also loved being a member of the Italian American Club and working for the Florida Division of Blind Services in Jacksonville, Florida, where he and Joyce lived for many years. He never let a Sunday go by without talking to his brother Tony. He cherished his family and nothing was more important to him throughout his life. He will be sorely missed and thought of lovingly by all. Any donations can be made in Dan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.