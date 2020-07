Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel of Casselberry, Florida, born in Buffalo, NY passed away at 96 on July 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbi), children Judy Wilkins, Jeffrey Grosso, Jan Grosso, Jennifer Vitale, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was A corporal in the Marines During WW II and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a locksmith by trade and there wasn't a lock or safe he could not open.



