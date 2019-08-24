Home

Daniel George DeLaura (Dante), 82, passed Sunday,August 11,2019 at his home in Apopka, Florida. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. Dan was born on December 2, 1936 to George and Perina (Martinucci) DeLaura of Erie, Pennsylvania. Daniel honorably served in The United States Navy on a flagship (1954-1957) during the Korean War. He worked in sales and received his pilot license in 1978. Daniel (Dante) was an adventurous outdoors man he enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his retirement. Daniel (Dante) is survived by his wife Stephanie (Holt) DeLaura, four children, George (Tammey) DeLaura, Daniel DeLaura, Kimberly (Gerald) DeLaura-Coleman, Denise (Robert VanTwyver) DeLaura, and one step-son Larry Meagher. He has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral home Neptune Society, 9439 Forest City Cove, Altamonte Springs, Florida, 32714 (407)291-0913.

Service to be held Friday, August 30,2019 12:30 p.m.,at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513 (352)793-7740.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
