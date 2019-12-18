Home

Daniel N. Gasti Notice
Daniel N. Gasti, 46, of Orlando, FL passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019. Mr. Gasti was born on August 24, 1973 in Winter Park, FL to parents Aniceto A. Sagastizabal and Patricia J. Harris. He is survived by many loving family and friends. A visitation will be held at DeGusipe Funeral Home 9001 N Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751 on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 4pm - 6pm. Please visit DeGusipe.com to leave a special condolence.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
