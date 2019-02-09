Home

Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 366-8999
For more information about
Danny Richart
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
Oviedo, FL 32765
Danny Steve Richart


Danny 'Steve' Richart, 74, of Orangeburg, S.C., slipped away to be with our Lord on February 6, 2019. Born on December 28, 1944 in Seymour, Indiana, he will be cherished and missed by his loving second wife Diane; sons, Steven (wife Rose), Sean, daughter Stacey Ecelbarger (husband Nathan), stepsons, Casey and Jacob; grandchildren Jacob, Cody, Brandon, Jordyn, Lucy, Jack, and unborn baby boy; brothers Patrick (wife Karen) and Joe (wife Mary); and many nieces and nephews. Loved ones that cleared the path and greeted Steve in heaven are his father Joseph L. Richart, II., mother Lula Richart, and loving first wife Judy S. Richart. He loved our heavenly Father and his family, Steve was a wise, witty and humble man with a gentle soul who touched so many lives throughout the years. He left his footprints all over this life with homeless outreach, served in the U.S. Army and was the owner of Richart Inc. Landscaping and Irrigation for 34 years, and later he went on to retire from the City of Winter Springs after 7 years. He loved to ride motorcycles, hunting, gardening, fishing with family and friends, and adored his puppies Duchess and Saber. He enjoyed the mountains, the sand between his toes, and a fish on his line. He was a hard working provider and was able to travel some with his wife Diane to Thailand, Germany, Austria, Italy, Turks and Caicos and various Caribbean islands. Steve was steadfast in his mission to lead others to Christ through his faithful walk, small acts of kindness, larger acts of sacrifice and devotion, and was often heard saying "stay close to Christ". He was known as "Pop" to his grandchildren, a best friend to his wife and children, and a hero to all who knew him. Steve is no longer present on this earth, his soul is in heaven, but his legacy of love, faith and devotion will forever be present, and his family will honor him and miss him every moment of their lives. Funeral Services will be conducted at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11AM, BALDWIN- FAIRCHILD FUNERAL HOMES OVIEDO CHAPEL, 501 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo, FL 32765, 407-366-8999.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
