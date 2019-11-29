Home

WOLFE, DARCY SMITH, 61, Jan. 8, 1958 – Nov. 16, 2019 Born to Robert Everett Smith & Patricia McLeod Smith in Orlando, FL. She is predeceased by her parents & grandparents: Robert Henry Smith & Edith Beckwith Smith; L.B. McLeod & Adelaide Higgins McLeod; and niece, Lauren Elizabeth Linck. She is survived by 7 siblings: Sheryl Smith Krawczyk (Joseph); Karen Smith Jones (Michael); Curran S. Smith (Deborah); Adelaide Smith Taylor (Peter); Michael C. Smith; Shaughnessy Smith Hart (Burch); & Patricia Smith Linck. She is also survived by 14 nieces & nephews; 12 great nieces & nephews; 6 aunts & uncles; & 20 cherished 1st cousins & their children.

Darcy was educated at St. James Cathedral School & St. John Vianney Catholic School; Boone High School; UCF earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology; and Florida College of Integrative Medicine earning a Masters of Science in Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine which she applied in several businesses.

Darcy loved adventure & travel & life. She never met a stranger. She had friends from all over the world & USA. She climbed 5 mountains; walked the 500 mi. Camino de Santiago twice; met Pope John Paul in Rome. She lived & worked in North Carolina for the past 16 years. Well over a year ago she was diagnosed with Colon cancer. Her heroic battle ended at Solace Hospice Care with her loving family at her side.

She loved the Blueridge Mountains and it was there under a crisp, blue sky that a beautifully spiritual Celebration of Life was held on the day she died surrounded by her family & friends. May she rest in peace.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
