On November 9, 2019, we lost our Hero, Dario Jiménez of Maitland. He was born in Bogotá, Colombia and moved to the United States in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and bravely served in Vietnam. Dario is survived by his beloved wife Vera Jiménez; His children from his first marriage - daughters, sons-in-law: Ileann Jiménez, Hector Sepulveda, Elsa Jiménez, Chris McKee, Danette & Eric Benitez; His grandchildren who adored him: Sofia, Daniela, Nicolás, Eva & Xavier. His sisters and families: Clara, Monica, Marty, & Esperanza. He is now reunited with his loving Mother, Dioselina (d.1964) and best friend and Father, Baudilio (d.2016). We will love, honor Daddy all the days of our lives. Mass service held November 21st at St. Mary Magdalen's at 11:00AM. Interment ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019