Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen's
Resources
More Obituaries for Dario Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dario Jimenez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
On November 9, 2019, we lost our Hero, Dario Jiménez of Maitland. He was born in Bogotá, Colombia and moved to the United States in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and bravely served in Vietnam. Dario is survived by his beloved wife Vera Jiménez; His children from his first marriage - daughters, sons-in-law: Ileann Jiménez, Hector Sepulveda, Elsa Jiménez, Chris McKee, Danette & Eric Benitez; His grandchildren who adored him: Sofia, Daniela, Nicolás, Eva & Xavier. His sisters and families: Clara, Monica, Marty, & Esperanza. He is now reunited with his loving Mother, Dioselina (d.1964) and best friend and Father, Baudilio (d.2016). We will love, honor Daddy all the days of our lives. Mass service held November 21st at St. Mary Magdalen's at 11:00AM. Interment ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dario's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -