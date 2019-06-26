Darlene M. Pierce age 84, of Casselberry, Florida, passed away June 24, 2019. She was born November 19, 1934 in Bond County, Illinois, the youngest of 13 children born to the late Peter C. and Gisella (Szoke) Mettler. Darlene was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church for 50 years, where she often volunteered. She also was a volunteer for many years with the Seminole County Schools. Darlene loved to travel, play bridge, and she also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.



Darlene is survived by her children Kathy (Jeff) Cooke, Nancy Pierce, John (Nicole) Pierce, Jr., and Michael (Shannon) Pierce, her sister Loraine Lauchner; nine grandchildren Jamie (Brad) Rapone, Riley Cooke, Austin Cooke, Megan Pierce, Jack Pierce, Luke Pierce, Nate Pierce, Connor Pierce, and Hailey Pierce. She is also survived by two great grandchildren Hayley and Aaron Rapone, many extended family members in Central Florida, the Greenville, Illinois area and around the country.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4PM ~ 6PM at Collison Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701. Followed by a luncheon in the Parish Hall.



Donations in lieu of flowers to support Luke Pierce and kids like him in school at the Liberty Christian Academy. Donations can be sent to Liberty Christian Academy 3701 Candlers Mountain Road Lynchburg, Virginia 24502, online at www.lcabulldogs.com



Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500 Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019