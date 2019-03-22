Resources More Obituaries for Darrell Lowrance Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darrell Lowrance

Notice Condolences Flowers Darrell James Lowrance of Plano, Texas passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on September 27, 1938 to Carl Lowrance and Velma Kathleen (Ross) Lowrance in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Darrell married Kathleen Pratt on July 1, 1992 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was a member of Saint Andrews Chapel in Sanford, Florida since 2009.As a 19 year old, Darrell Lowrance and his father, Carl, invented portable sonar and cofounded Lowrance Electronics in Joplin, Missouri. Their entrepreneurial family's recreational activities were outdoor-oriented and included fishing. Darrell and his brother, Arlen, were among the first inland SCUBA divers. In 1957, their fishing experiences and underwater observations led them to develop the world's first transistorized, portable depth sounder and fish locator.Darrell received his pilot's license at age 16 after receiving flight instruction from his father, who had been an instructor for the Army Air Corps during WWII. At the University of Arkansas, he studied business where he received the Chicago Tribune award for outstanding Air Force ROTC freshman cadet. He interrupted his third year of college in February 1959 to begin full-time work developing a business plan, re-designing the fish locator and setting up a manufacturing operation. Darrell served as Lowrance Electronics' President and CEO beginning in 1964, shortly before the company relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He remained President and CEO until 2006 when the company was acquired by Navico, parent company to Simrad and other leading marine electronics brands.Lowrance Electronics created the recreational sonar market, and Darrell was responsible for many breakthroughs in marine electronics. In addition to the first recreational sonar product for anglers - the Fish Lo-K-Tor (also known as the "Little Green Box"), he led in the development of the first graph recorder, the first integrated sonar/GPS unit and many others. In 1979, Ron Weber, the company's Chief Engineer, designed the world's first sonar utilizing a microprocessor. Suddenly the power of the computer and its software was introduced into sonar navigation and fish-finding, allowing Lowrance Electronics to become a world leader in GPS products containing navigation plotters and digital mapping systems for use in fishing, boating, hunting, hiking, aviation and automotive markets.Darrell held numerous patents and over the years, Lowrance Electronics and Darrell received many industry and civic awards, but equally important to Darrell, was the dedication of the company's employees. The company's many dedicated employees enabled Lowrance Electronics to become known for product quality backed by a high level of customer service. Over his career, Darrell served on the board and as Chairman of several industry associations, one of which was the American Fishing Tackle Manufacturer's Association (AFTMA). From 1978 to 1986, he and Peter Foley of Boone Bait Company were instrumental in a financial turn-around and restructuring of AFTMA, which was accomplished without raising members' dues. After AFTMA was reorganized to become the American Sportfishing Association, Darrell also served on ASA's board in 2006 and 2007 and was later awarded the association's Lifetime Achievement Award - the highest award the industry bestows on an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership throughout his or her career in promoting the values of sportfishing. Darrell and Lowrance Electronics were also well-known in the fishing and boating industries for efforts in both fisheries and environmental conservation. In 2013, Darrell was inducted into the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame and the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.In Tulsa, Oklahoma - hometown headquarters for Lowrance Electronics - Darrell also served, in 1975, as co-chair with Katie Westby, of Tulsa's 75th Anniversary Commission, which led to a major new parks system (River Parks) as well as the beginning efforts that created Tulsa's Performing Arts Center.He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Kathleen Lowrance of Plano, Texas; daughters, Kathryn Marquis and husband, Aldee of Frisco, Texas, Melissa Voss and husband, Dave of Tomball, Texas, Suzanne Macek and husband Paul of Salado, Texas, and Karen Prideaux and husband, George of Prosper, Texas; sons, Darrell Lowrance, Jr. and wife, Jeanie of Round Rock, Texas and Richard Culmer and wife, Heather of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 13 grandsons; 3 grand-daughters; and brother, Arlen Lowrance and wife, Young of Edmond, Oklahoma.Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Velma Lowrance and sister, Carlene Fritz.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Stonebriar Community Church, 4801 Legendary Drive, Frisco, Texas 75034. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Stonebriar Community Church, 4801 Legendary Drive, Frisco, Texas 75034. Interment is to follow in Ridgeview West Memorial Park, 12130 Peaceful Lane, Frisco, Texas 75033. The family will receive friends during a visitation Sunday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019