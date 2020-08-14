Daryl E. Drew passed away at home in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday August 8, 2020. He was the son of Wayne Drew of Jupiter, Florida, and Jean Frisino, of Cocoa Beach. Born in Boynton Beach, Florida, Daryl worked for the family's Engineering and Testing business for many years.



Daryl's mother, Jean, taught him to play bridge at a particularly challenging time in his life, and it became a great passion for him. Daryl was a Life Master and Bridge Director at Orlando Metropolitan Bridge Center and taught many beginners to play the game.



A consummate outdoorsman, Daryl had many adventures in nature, including rock climbing, white water rafting, hiking and camping. On many of these adventures, his sister Darcy accompanied him and lived to tell amazing stories. Daryl shared with his brother Dart, a deep commitment to the youth in the community. Daryl spent much of his free time fishing and boating with his Dad, brother Bob, nephew Tyler and best friend Dan Newcomb. His Dad and stepmother Carol, on frequent occasions shared their hospitality at their home on Jupiter island with Daryl and friends. Daryl always was ready to play spirited games of cribbage with his younger sister Daphne, who routinely humbled him with her strategy and skill. His good friend, Jeannie Wilson, a gourmet cook, kept him well-fed before and during his illness.



In 2016, Daryl met Ann Farrell who was a student in his first bridge class. A year later, they became engaged and lived and loved fully, the four short years they had together. Daryl was loved by Ann's family and had the opportunity to spend time with Ann's daughter, Jennifer Emerich, and her husband Frank, and two sons Joey and Teddy. The boys will treasure the memory of Daryl building their first set of bunk beds, teaching them to cast their fishing rods and showing them how to dazzle their friends in chess with Fool's Checkmate.



Daryl was predeceased by his beloved son, Daemon Wayne Drew, his mother Jean Frisino, and his nephew, Dillon Drew. He leaves behind to treasure his memory, his fiancé, Ann Farrell; his Father and stepmother, Wayne and Carol Drew; his brothers, Dartland and Robert Drew; his sisters, Darcel and Daphne Drew; and his nephews Daemon and Tyler Drew; many cousins, friends, fellow bridge players and his cat Pinecone.



In honor of Daryl's love for Bridge and in grateful appreciation for the wonderful care he received from the Orlando Veteran's Hospital, Lake Nona, the "Daryl Drew Bridge Education Fund for Veterans and Youth" has been established. Contributions to his memory can be made to Unit 240 Treasurer, 104 Cherry Creek Cir., Winter Springs, Florida 32708.



