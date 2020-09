Or Copy this URL to Share

David Barson, 80, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Kissimmee, FL passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen Barson. Dave is survived by his two daughters, Jill Garcia (John Young) of Pittsburgh, PA and Betsy Purtell (Tom) of Cheshire, CT. And his six grandchildren.



