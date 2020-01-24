|
|
Dr. David Ohlwiler, a renowned plastic surgeon, passed away on January 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at 97. Born in Southbridge Massachusetts in 1922, David attended Parks Aviation College in St. Louis before flying for TACA Airlines throughout Central America in the early 1940s, eventually serving as Chief Pilot. Upon returning to the US, Doc graduated from the School of Medicine at University of Rochester in 1954 and attended Johns Hopkins University. After completing residency at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Dr. Ohlwiler established his practice in Winter Park, FL in 1961 and was a visionary in the field of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Ohlwiler served as Chief of Staff at Florida Hospital in Orlando before moving his private practice to Goldenrod, FL in the early 70's building one of first outpatient surgical centers in Central Florida. He enjoyed volunteering on mission trips to Central America performing surgery on those in need. After retiring from private practice at 75 years young, David moved to western North Carolina to enjoy his retirement years. Dr. Ohlwiler is survived by four children Johanna Picone, Kristen Holmes, Karen Ohlwiler and Eric Ohlwiler. His professionalism and compassion will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at Marlow's Tavern at 1008 South 17-92 Winter Park, FL 32792 on Friday February 28 at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to smiletrain.org in support of cleft palate care around the world.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020