The small business communities of Orlando and Winter Park lost a long time member this month. David Barron, owner and proprietor of Barron's Silver Clinic, located at 1880 Kentucky Avenue, passed away on May 18th, 2020. Barron's Silver Clinic, which has been in operation in Central Florida since 1959, was founded by David's father, Clinton Barron. David himself took over the business from his father 40 years ago. He will be as remembered for his easy laugh and friendly nature as his father is remembered for his little paper newsprint hats. "The Shop", as it is affectionately known, was founded after Clint Barron moved his family to Central Florida from Rhode Island in 1958. Clint learned the silversmithing trade at Gorham Silver Company, and wanted to open a local repair shop for fine silver goods. Since its founding, Barron's Silver Clinic has expanded its services to include repairing, refinishing, and preserving silver, gold, brass, bronze, pewter, copper, and tin goods of all shapes and sizes. They take business from all over the state and all over the country. David's youngest son, Patrick Barron, began working at the shop as an apprentice in 2011. Since then, he has grown to be second-in-command and, in recent years, has taken over much of the running of the business. Patrick plans on continuing operation of Barron's Silver Clinic as it's third generation, and wishes to remind everyone that Barron's Silver Clinic is still Open for Business!
David is survived by a very loving family, who will miss him dearly. His wife, Donna, daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Jeremy, and youngest son, Patrick, all live and work in Downtown Orlando and Winter Park. His oldest son, Alex, and daughter-in-law, Sarah, are both Majors in the U.S. Army. They are currently stationed in Georgia with their two children, Connor and Emma. He is survived also by his sister Donna Hilderbrandt from Brooksville, FL.
David was passionate about young people, education, and the trades. As a young man he studied at UCF hoping to become a professor, but instead began working at his dad's shop after graduation. Even so he never lost his insatiable appetite for learning, and was an avid reader. He spent many of his working hours listening to audiobooks on every subject: history, language, art, the classics, and religion. He spent many weekends at the Downtown Orlando and Winter Park libraries. He always encouraged his children to be well read, and had a book to suggest for every subject. But he was also passionate about hard work, and encouraged his kids in that, as well. He believed that nothing made one happier or brought more satisfaction than a good hard day's work. As such, his family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation to the MikeRoweWORKS Foundation be made on his behalf (www.mikeroweworks.org). This foundation is dedicated to teaching young adults marketable and highly in-demand trade skills that will help them gain not only self-confidence and reliance, but will provide them with stable income and bright futures.
Finally, David did not wish to have a traditional memorial service, but instead requested a memorial BBQ which the family will host on June 27th at their home in Downtown Orlando. All are welcome, and if you wish to attend please message or call either 407-808-0408 or 407-718-6778 for details and to RSVP.
If you would like more information about David or Barron's Silver Clinic, please visit them online at barronsilver.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.