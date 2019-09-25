|
|
David Duane White, 67, of Saint Cloud, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
David was born on October 15, 1951 a son to Glenn and Freda (Kline) White in Mercer County, PA. He attended school for his cosmetology certificate and worked as a barber. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, NASCAR, gambling and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He love to talk and tell stories about his past and sometimes stretched the truth making the story so much fun for the listener. David was outgoing and one could say he was the class clown pulling practical jokes on all his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving son, Dustin White of Saint Cloud, FL; daughter, Kristen White of Saint Cloud, FL; grandson, Ashton Diaz; and son-in-law, Angel Diaz.
David was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Thomas White, mother Freda Kline, and brother John White.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019