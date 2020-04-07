|
David Edwin Jenner, born in Cambridge, Mass. July 23, 1949, to the proud parents Charles Edwin Jenner and Dorothy Besgrove, died Feb. 18, 2020 in peace. He served in the Navy for six years as a corpsman. He was a professional wooden boat restorer, cabinet maker, traveler and a great friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carolyn Hunt-Jenner; sister Kathy Higginbotham; nieces, Hillary Philipps and Christina Rich. Due to the C-19 pandemic, all physical activities, including cards, are postponed to another time.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020