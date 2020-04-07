Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Jenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edwin Jenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edwin Jenner Notice
David Edwin Jenner, born in Cambridge, Mass. July 23, 1949, to the proud parents Charles Edwin Jenner and Dorothy Besgrove, died Feb. 18, 2020 in peace. He served in the Navy for six years as a corpsman. He was a professional wooden boat restorer, cabinet maker, traveler and a great friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carolyn Hunt-Jenner; sister Kathy Higginbotham; nieces, Hillary Philipps and Christina Rich. Due to the C-19 pandemic, all physical activities, including cards, are postponed to another time.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -