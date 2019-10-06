|
|
January 29, 1935 to October 5, 2019. A graduate of Orlando High School Class of 53. A Naval Aviator with a Master's Degree from Stetson University. He was an Orange County Science teacher, Principal, and Administrator. He retired in 1992 to Clermont, Florida. Dave is survived by his loving wife Shirley, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Jo, his sister Ruth, and many nieces and nephews, friends, students and co-workers. Last but not least he is remembered by all the fish he caught and released because they were too small. Have a wonderful journey Dad. Please in lieu of flowers donate generously to . Thank you.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019