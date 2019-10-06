Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Sojourner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eugene Sojourner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Eugene Sojourner Jr. Notice
January 29, 1935 to October 5, 2019. A graduate of Orlando High School Class of 53. A Naval Aviator with a Master's Degree from Stetson University. He was an Orange County Science teacher, Principal, and Administrator. He retired in 1992 to Clermont, Florida. Dave is survived by his loving wife Shirley, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Jo, his sister Ruth, and many nieces and nephews, friends, students and co-workers. Last but not least he is remembered by all the fish he caught and released because they were too small. Have a wonderful journey Dad. Please in lieu of flowers donate generously to . Thank you.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.