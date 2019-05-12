David Gilbert Snyder, Jr. (DG) age 69 of Oviedo, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born May 9, 1949 in Staunton, Virginia. His family moved to Florida in 1958, and DG attended local schools: Brookshire Elementary and Glenridge Middle School. He graduated from Sanford Naval Academy in 1967 and attended Seminole State College where he was a member of Delta Beta Pi fraternity. He worked alongside his father at Snyder Plumbing, and in 1996 started his own company, DG Snyder Plumbing. He married Victoria (Vicki) Chinlund in 1968, and they were married for 50 years, each one better than the one before. They raised their family in Winter Park, FL and recently moved to Oviedo, Fl. They loved the RV life, and began "RVing" when their children were young. They continued to travel all over the US, and recently completed a 3 months cross country trip. He leaves an incredible amount of memories for his surviving family: his wife, Victoria (Vicki), his 2 children, Christine Michelle Callahan (Patrick) and David Gilbert III (Kara) and five grandchildren: Bailey Christine, Aidan Connor, Emily Louise, Lara Victoria and David Gilbert IV. DG was a wonderful husband, father, "Granddaddy" and a respected businessman. His kindness, generosity and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Lakemont Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792. A reception will follow the service.Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel, 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Winter Park Presbyterian Church, or Toys for Tots https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/ Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 12, 2019