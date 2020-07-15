David Jeffrey Sharpe of Doctor Phillips was peacefully called home on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the age of 64. Dave was born February 21st, 1956 in Sanford, Florida to father J. O. Sharpe and mother Evelyn Sharpe.



Coming from a long line of orange farmers, Dave grew up surrounded by the natural beauty and culture of "real Florida". He was deeply proud of the Central Florida he knew and was happy to instill this love for the land into any that would listen.



Dave also had a passion for engineering. He tirelessly worked his way up through Lockheed Martin (formerly Martin Marietta) to support his young family. Over his 40+ year career he received many commendations and greatly contributed to advancements in numerous Missile and Fire Control product lines. He was a key contributor to several cutting-edge development efforts in which he took great pride. He was a great technical leader, mentor, guide, and friend to all his co-workers. His technical expertise carried on outside of work through his generosity in taking care of his neighbors, family, friends, and even strangers as the resident Mr. Fix-it for just about anything.



Foremost, Dave was a man of profound faith and an enduring love for his community. His presence was warm and welcoming. He was a dedicated volunteer to serving the poor, for many years supporting stocking activities at a local pantry. He was a beloved advisor of Boy scout troop 145 and found joy in coaching many fine young men through their Eagle projects. David was a faithful long-time member of First Baptist Church of Orlando, and was widely known as someone you could always turn to for help. His departure is felt deeply by family, friends, and acquaintances alike, but he lives on in the ripples of his infectious, caring nature.



Preceded in death by his parents and son Joseph Gregory Sharpe. Survived by loving fiancé Mary "Patti" Thomas, sisters Karen Connerly and Pam King and husband Jim King, son Jeffrey David Sharpe and partner Hollis Dahn, Patti's children David W. Thomas, Melisse Lee James and husband Patrick David James.



A memorial will be held at North Brevard Funeral Home. Visitation is Saturday, July 18th at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am.



Those wishing to honor Dave's memory are encouraged to donate to his troop, Boy Scout Troop 145, PO Box 38, Oakland, FL 34760 and to the charity for which he volunteered, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 5125 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32819.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store