David Evans
David L. Evans


1934 - 2019
David L. Evans Notice
David L. Evans, PhD, 85, passed away on September 2, 2019. Dave was born on July 26, 1934 in Mascot, TN. He received his B.S. in Music from the University of Tennessee, his M.M. in Music from the University of Michigan, and his PhD in Educational Administration from the University of Kentucky. Dave was among the charter group who founded Valencia Community College, now Valencia College. As Provost of the east campus, he was instrumental in the design of that campus. He rose to the position of Executive Vice-President of all campuses, and retired in 1985. In addition, he served as President of the former Orlando Symphony from 1976 until 1980.

Dave is survived by his wife, Joyce, his sons, David Evans (Donna), Ben Evans (Diane), and his daughter, Ann Fisher (Jeff). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Alfred M. O. and Bertha Evans, his brother, Alfred Evans, and his daughter, Ruth Glick.

Funeral services will be held on September 15, 2019 at 1:00PM at Family Funeral Care, 13001 S. John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32837. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or the .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
