Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Saint James Cathedral,
Orlando., FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint James Cathedral,
Orlando, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Gray


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Gray Notice
David Lee Gray, 65, was born to Frank C. Gray and Mary L. Gray on October 2, 1953.

David's laugh, welcoming eyes, and genuine smile were felt throughout the community. He served his country in the United States Air Force (20 years) and was a Deacon of his Catholic faith (St. James Cathedral). Dave loved the running and triathlon community and was always chasing his next PR. All who met Dave were immediately welcomed as family. He viewed the world through the eyes of Christ, seeing every person as a unique and special creation of God.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Christeen, mother Mary, siblings Mark, Kathy, Paul (Dot), and Stephen (Roxanne), 2 daughters, Shelly (Chris) and Teresa (Josh), 3 grandchildren, Dominick, Aralyn, and Ethan.

Vigil service will begin Friday, August 16 at 6:30 PM. The Funeral Mass is Saturday, August 17 at 9:30 AM. Both services at Saint James Cathedral, Orlando.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.