|
|
David L. Lewis, 75, of Deltona, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1944 in Camden, S.C. David is survived by his wife, Winnie Galic Lewis; children, Beverly (Leighton) Mitchell, NY, Emily (Evan) Sewall, S.C., Greg (Becky) Galic, Stephanie Barngrover, FL, Jeff (Dawn) Galic, Virginia; sister, Karen (David) Toorks, S.C.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Edna Lewis. David was a retired Special Technician from AT&T (Bellsouth) and held an AA in Business from Rollins College. He served in the United States Army as a MP and was a Vietnam Veteran and was awarded the medal of National Defense Service, Vietnam Campaign, Merit Unit Comm, Vietnam Service, Good Conduct and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14). David also enjoyed sailing, kayaking and photography. "If my ship sails from sight, it doesn't mean my journey ends, it means the river bends" (Author Enoch Powell). Services will be held 10am-11am with a 11am Memorial Service, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020