Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
David N. Chambers

David N. Chambers Notice
A service to celebrate the life of David Norris Chambers will be held at 10 AM, April 20, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, with Rev. Sam Massey officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, followed by a reception at The Kirkwood Room.David Norris Chambers was born on July 9, 1961 and died on March 12, 2019. Dave grew up in Iowa City, Iowa, graduated from City High and then attended and played football at the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa. Dave obtained a master's degree in Educational Measurement & Statistics from Iowa and a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University.Dave's professional career included working for the NCAA National Office and as an athletics administrator at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Virginia Tech University and the University of Central Florida. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
