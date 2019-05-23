Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collison Family Funeral Home- Howell
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-678-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for David Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David O. Elliott Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

David O. Elliott Jr. Notice
Mr.David O. Elliott, Jr., age 91 of Winter Park, Florida, passed away May 19, 2019. He was born October 8, 1927 in Columbia, South Carolina, the son of the late David O. & Nora (Stevens) Elliott, Sr. Mr. Elliott was predeceased by his wife Carmen Elliott in 1992, two brothers Robert, and Jack Elliott; two sisters Mona Harris, Dorothy Tart, and granddaughter Laura (Ben) Lytle. He is survived by his children James (Bambi) Elliott, David C. Elliott, Mary Lynne (John) Howard, Margaret (James) Nagy, and Douglas (Linda) Elliott; two brothers Dr. Ronald (Nancy) Elliott, and Thomas Elliott; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.Family and Friends will gather at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Collison Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Palm Cemetery 1005 N. New York Ave. Winter Park, Fl., 32789. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in his name to Vitas Hospice phone (407) 875-0028, by mail 2201 Lucien Way Suite 100 Maitland, Florida 32751. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now