Mr.David O. Elliott, Jr., age 91 of Winter Park, Florida, passed away May 19, 2019. He was born October 8, 1927 in Columbia, South Carolina, the son of the late David O. & Nora (Stevens) Elliott, Sr. Mr. Elliott was predeceased by his wife Carmen Elliott in 1992, two brothers Robert, and Jack Elliott; two sisters Mona Harris, Dorothy Tart, and granddaughter Laura (Ben) Lytle. He is survived by his children James (Bambi) Elliott, David C. Elliott, Mary Lynne (John) Howard, Margaret (James) Nagy, and Douglas (Linda) Elliott; two brothers Dr. Ronald (Nancy) Elliott, and Thomas Elliott; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.Family and Friends will gather at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Collison Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Palm Cemetery 1005 N. New York Ave. Winter Park, Fl., 32789. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in his name to Vitas Hospice phone (407) 875-0028, by mail 2201 Lucien Way Suite 100 Maitland, Florida 32751. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500 Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 23, 2019