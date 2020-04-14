|
David Robbinson Shaw passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. David was born to David and Lisa Shaw on December 22, 1989. David was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, attending Lake Silver Elementary, College Park Middle School and Edgewater High School, graduating in 2008. David attended Clemson University in South Carolina and remained a die-hard Clemson Tiger fan.
David was an avid golfer, lettering all 4 years at Edgewater High School. He loved to surf and fish and loved sports of all kinds, and loved talking sports, including the NBA, the NFL and the European Soccer League with his nephew Kai. He enjoyed attending Orlando Magic games with his dad and other family and friends.
David was living in Delray Beach, Florida, working as a salesperson for Aspen Air Conditioning. He had found his passion in sales and was very successful in his sales career. He previously worked with his father at Shaw Mechanical Services, starting in the warehouse, working with technicians in the field, and finally as a service administrator. His co-workers all loved David, who never met a stranger and shared his kindness with everyone he worked with. David had a heart for those struggling in life, which was revealed in part through his many mission trips to the Dominican Republic.
David grew up attending First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, with his sisters, his cousins and his many friends.
David is survived by his father and mother, David and Lisa Shaw, his sisters Whitney Shaw and Madeline Shaw, and his niece Keely Morris and nephew Kai Morris, his uncle and aunt, Bill and Nancy Robbinson, and his cousins Emma James, Anna Robbinson, and William Robbinson. He is also survived by his grandfather Earl L. Shaw, his uncles Rod Shaw and Doug Shaw (Sally), and his aunt Dana Price.
A celebration of his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando at such time as family and friends are able to gather in person. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Mission Emanuel at missionemanuel.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020