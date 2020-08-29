1/1
David Rybat
David passed away at Cornerstone Hospice The Villages on Tuesday, 18 August. He was 79 years young. David was born in Buffalo NY to Samuel and Doris Rybat; he graduated Hutchinson-Central Technical High School in June 1958 and served in U.S. Army 1958 -1961, primarily in Germany. Dave held a BA degree from Valparaiso University, IN; and a MS in Education and a degree of Specialist in Education from Indiana University. David met his future bride, Shirley Rubens, while working for Naval Training Equipment Center (NTEC), Orlando in 1982. They married in August 1990 and lived in Oviedo, FL until moving to The Villages three years ago. In addition to leaving Shirley, David is survived by his brother Samuel (Cheektowaga, NY); his Rybat nephews and niece (Ed, Ken, Linda, Bobby, Billy) his nephew James O'Neill; and their families; and his dog, Lulu. A Celebration of Life will be held at Baldwin Fairchild 3 September. For service information and an extended obituary, please visit www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
