Howey-in-the Hills, FL. Died April 11th, 2020 – He was 50 years old. Born January 27th, 1970, Orlando, Fl. David enjoyed spending time with his family, outside working in his yard or running around with his animals. David had a passion for music and his boat, you could often find him on their boat with his wife Mary. David was loved and will be missed by many friends. David is survived by : Wife – Mary (Howey -in-the-Hills), Daughter – Lauren (Orlando), Mother – Virginia (Orlando), Sister-in- law - Tammie Andrews, Nephew – Cole and Niece LeeAnn Andrews (Oviedo). David is preceded in death by his father Thomas Holbrook and Brother, Michael Andrews There will be a service held later.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.