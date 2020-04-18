David Wesley Holbrook
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howey-in-the Hills, FL. Died April 11th, 2020 – He was 50 years old. Born January 27th, 1970, Orlando, Fl. David enjoyed spending time with his family, outside working in his yard or running around with his animals. David had a passion for music and his boat, you could often find him on their boat with his wife Mary. David was loved and will be missed by many friends. David is survived by : Wife – Mary (Howey -in-the-Hills), Daughter – Lauren (Orlando), Mother – Virginia (Orlando), Sister-in- law - Tammie Andrews, Nephew – Cole and Niece LeeAnn Andrews (Oviedo). David is preceded in death by his father Thomas Holbrook and Brother, Michael Andrews There will be a service held later.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Choices - Minneola
921 South US Highway 27
Minneola, FL 34715
(352) 394-8228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
John & Shirley Gustafson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved