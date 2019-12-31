Orlando Sentinel Notices
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baldwin Brothers
1350 E. Burleigh Blvd
Tavares, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Neighborhood Alliance Church
301 Markham Woods Rd
Longwood, FL
View Map
Deanna L. Deshler


1970 - 2019
Deanna L. Deshler Notice
Deanna Lynn Deshler, 49, of Longwood passed away on December 30, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1970 at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. She was a graduate of Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta, GA. She had her own photography business, DLD Photography. She had been a Division Manager for Robert Half & Associates. Most currently she was Talent Acquisition at Metric Engineering Inc. Deanna enjoyed photography, traveling, spending time with family & friends, entertaining. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Deanna was beautiful, smart, witty, charming, caring, and a successful businesswoman. Deanna is survived by her father Jerry Deshler and stepmom Rocky Deshler; Brothers Kevin Deshler, Jeremy Deshler, Jake Deshler (Rachel); nephews Noah and Judah; her puppy Shilo and many friends who were like family. She was preceded in death by her mother Judy Belch Deshler. Visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Baldwin Brothers 1350 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778. Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Neighborhood Alliance Church 301 Markham Woods Rd, Longwood, FL 32779.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
