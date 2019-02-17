Deborah Ann Smith, longtime resident of Orlando, Florida died on February 8, 2019 at her parent's home. Debbie is survived by her parents, Dale and Mary Alice Dibble, of St. Cloud, Florida; her two brothers: Bob Dibble (Clarice) and Ken Dibble (Sherlyn), both of Richmond, Virginia; her four children: Justin Dillard (Erica), Jessica Raper (Sam), Ashley Smith and Haley Smith. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Lea and Logan Dillard, Christiano Rodriguez, Julianna and Wyatt Raper; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.Debbie was born on February 12, 1958, in Tampa, Florida. She attended several local schools and was befriended by many as a member of the Oak Ridge High School class of 1976. She was especially proud of winning the National Baton Twirling Championship, held in Atlanta, Georgia, as a member of the Florida Highsteppers. Debbie loved and was loved by her family as well as her many friends whom she regarded as her extended family. She was a loyal employee of the Cracker Barrel Restaurant on South Semoran Boulevard where a remembrance table was set up during her illness by fellow employees and friends. She also served as a volunteer for over 10 years at Fiesta in the Park, in downtown Orlando.The family would like to thank the faithful hospice caretakers, as well as all the people who offered their thoughts and prayers during her brief illness. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on March 8, 2019, in the Reformation Chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, 106 East Church Street, followed by a reception in King Parlor celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to the , or to . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary