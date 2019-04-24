|
Deborah "Debbie" A. DiTaranto died unexpectedly on December 2, 2018 in a motor vehicle accident in Marion County Florida. She was 58 years old.Deb's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her mother Virginia "Ginger" Boyle and sister Beverly Fleming, both from Oakmont, PA; brother, Kevin Balazs of Pittsburgh, PA; nephew, Paul Fleming of West Mifflin, PA. Predeceased by her father Carl Balazs.A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida. 32162. PLEASE SEE COMPLETE OBITUARY ON WWW.HIERS-BAXLEY.COM
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019