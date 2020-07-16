Deborah Lynn Kennedy, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, four children and four grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered always for her passion of unselfish giving and love for her family and all those whose life she touched. Rest in eternal peace sweetheart.



Memorial donations can be made to: The Pulmonary Education And Research Foundation (PERF) P.O. Box 1133, Lomita, CA 90717-5133



