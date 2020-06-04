Debra Ann Braga died peacefully on June 2, 2020 at age 63.
Debra was born to Alfred and Mary Braga (both deceased) in San Diego, California on January 10, 1957.
She graduated from the University of California, San Diego and the University of San Diego School of Law, and practiced law for over 36 years.
She found her niche in local government and airport law. She represented Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, Orlando, Fernandina Beach, and Jacksonville, Florida and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, where she worked until her retirement in April 2020.
She was happy to be associated with the Airports Council International-North America and was proud to be a past president.
She loved her work and was proud to be an attorney. She loved her family, all her friends around the world, her beautiful orchids which she grew, and all her pets (a long line of rescue dogs & cats) who shared her home.
She especially loved her husband of 33 years Gary Berger who married an eager young lawyer and followed her around the country, finally settling in Fernandina Beach, Florida. They spent those 33 years traveling the world and enjoying each other.
She was a breast cancer survivor and strong supporter of The DONNA Foundation, participating in the Donna 5K on several occasions.
She was kind to all, worked too hard and never stopped trying. She will be remembered for her beautiful laugh, her funny lines for different situations and for being brilliant and calm in all situations.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Berger, Fernandina Beach, FL; sister, Nancy Boone-Braga of San Diego, CA; nieces Lisa Krekler of Vista, CA and Kimberly Boone of Escondido, CA; Stepson Bryce Berger of Glen Rock, NJ and Stepdaughter Marci Berger of Tacoma, WA ; and 3 step grandchildren (Toby, Kyla & Ellis) and 2 grandnephews (Jacob & Drew).
Her husband will hold a memorial service when it is appropriate for all her friends and family to gather.
In lieu of flowers she wished for people to donate to The DONNA Foundation and the Nassau County Humane Society.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.